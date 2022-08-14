900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

Sri Gokarnanatha Kshethra in association with Gurubeladingalu Foundation have designed a huge Tricolour art work using 900-kg grains, at the temple premises at Kudroli in Mangaluru.

The Tricolour has been designed to mark the 75th year of Independence and spread a message of unity and diversity, said temple treasurer Padmaraj R.

Also see | Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from the 1947's India

He said that artwork was drawn without using any chemicals. Vegetables, grains have been used for the Tricolour. Around 300 kg tur dal for orange colour, 300 kg sago for white colour and 300-kg green gram for green colour have been used. In addition, around 100 kg vegetables like okra, raddish, carrot have also been arranged.

Around 30 members of the Samithi and 18 staff members of the temple under the guidance of artist Puneek Shetty prepared the Tricolour art work. It took 18 hours to complete it. As many as 54 kalasha and flowers have been arranged around the artwork.

Former union minister Janardhan Poojary inaugurated the Tricolour artwork.