92 cops, including IGP & SP, test negative for Covid-19

In a big relief to the Police department, 92 police personnel, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, Vipul Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Ryshyanth and Additional Superintendent of Police P V Sneha, tested negative for Covid-19.

The reports of the samples were out on Friday. The personnel, including IGP, SP and ASP, were under home quarantine after a police constable, who worked with them closely, tested positive for Covid-19.

SP Ryshyanth confirmed that all the samples tested negative. The Health department authorities had identified 22 primary contacts and 70 secondary contacts. While IGP, SP and ASP were home quarantined, other staff including inspector, sub-inspectors, constables were under facility quarantine.

It has to be noted that a police constable (PC) attached to Nanjangud Rural Police station tested positive for Covid-19. According to the sources, the PC, also an assistant to Investigation Officer in theft case of live bullets from T Narasipur Police station, had worked closely with the top officials. He had visited the SP's office a couple of times in connection with the case.

According to an officer, all the police personnel, who were under quarantine are safe and will resume work soon.