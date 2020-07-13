A social media initiative to increase the green cover

A green enthusiast has initiated a hashtag challenge on Facebook to increase the green cover by planting saplings.

#Manegondu_Urigondu challenge has been initiated to plant at least one sapling in the surroundings of the houses and one in the vacant public places, be it school premises, or beside the road, or in vacant land.

The challenge has been receiving good response from people, including from enthusiasts residing in Mumbai. Those residing in Mumbai have supported the challenge by planting one or two indoor plants at their apartments in Mumbai.

“During the lockdown, we heard of series of challenges on the social media. I decided to create awareness among people on the importance of planting saplings and preserving the environment and started this challenge using the hashtag to plant saplings and nurture it,” Induchethana Borugudde, an HR working in a private firm in Karkala, informed DH.

“The campaign was launched a few weeks ago to involve the youth in increasing the green cover. We have appealed to the people through the social media to take up the challenge by planting saplings and over 100 people had already supported and planted saplings in vacant places near their houses or in public places,” he says with pride.

After planting a sapling, a photo with the sapling should be uploaded in Facebook and one has to challenge it with five more persons on social media using the hashtag to plant saplings and the chain continues, he explained. “I wish at least 1,000 saplings should be planted through this hashtag challenge before the end of monsoon,” he added.

“I am also planning to seek the help of the Forest department in getting saplings for those who have keen interest in the initiative. Further, I am also planning to sow jackfruit seeds to get the plants to be distributed among those interested in planting saplings,” he added.

Accepting the challenge, Vijetha, a teacher at Sacred Heart School in Bajagoli had planted two mango saplings near her house.

“I used to plant flower-bearing plants in my house. Accepting the challenge, I have planted fruit-bearing saplings, which will give shade and fruits after they grows up into trees,” she said.

“I have asked my students to accept the challenge and plant saplings in their surroundings and a few of them have supported the initiative. It gives immense pleasure to watch the plants grow. Motivated by the challenge, one of my colleagues too has asked the students to plant saplings on account of Guru Poornima,” she added.