A Sumalatha unhappy over lack of facilities at MIMS

MP A Sumalatha on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the lack of facilities at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) and assured to bring it to the notice of Medical Education and Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Participating in the progress review meeting here, Sumalatha said that she received complaints about shortage of beds in the labour ward and directed MIMS In-charge director Dr M R Harish to take necessary measures.

District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee members explained that the quality of treatment is good at MIMS, but there are problems in the labour ward. The canteen near the toilet is also causing inconvenience to the public and it should be shifted soon. It is being run at the place meant for the waiting hall, and its contract period has expired. It should be cleared in the interest of the public, they said.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh directed the officials to take measures to close the canteen, if the contract period is over. He also stressed on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene on the hospital premises.

Explaining about shortage of beds, Dr Harish said that they faced problems earlier, but now have 190 beds in the labour ward. A letter has been written to the government about staff shortage and awaiting reply. The canteen owners have brought a stay order from the court. It would be cleared after the legal problem is sorted out, he said.

Sumalatha expressed displeasure over the delay in giving Covid test reports, which increases anxiety among the patients and their family. She also questioned about the health centre at Kodiyala, which is facing a closure. Several issues on construction of houses for slum dwellers, works under Amrut scheme, development of tourist spots and others were discussed during the meeting.

ZP president S Nagarathna Swamy, CEO Julfikar-Ulla, Assistant Commissioner Sneha Jain and others were present.