AB-ArK health insurance card distribution on Dec 8

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch a drive for the distribution of Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) health insurance cards on December 8, according to a press release from Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. The event will be held at the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha.

The cards, printed in both English and Kannada, will be distributed to 5.09 crore people in the state in the next few months. Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs are also being distributed simultaneously. Card distribution for four crore beneficiaries will be completed in three months, according to the press release.

The scheme offers coverage for 1,650 procedures. Since its launch in 2018, 42 lakh beneficiaries have received coverage for procedures worth Rs 5,426 crore.