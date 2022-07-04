Abandoned newborn reunites with mother

A new-born boy was abandoned by his mother, at a bus stop in Mathipura village in Kollegal taluk, Karnataka , in the early hours of Monday. The rescued baby was reunited with the mother later.

Hearing cries, the locals rescued the baby and informed the police. The baby was reunited with the mother after the woman confessed to the police that he was her baby and agreed to take care of the infant. Both are being treated at the government hospital in the town and are healthy.

According to the woman, she delivered the baby at her house on Monday morning. She abandoned the baby within a few hours of giving birth, as her husband had deserted her and she was not in the position to take care of the child.

However, the woman later assured to take care of the child. No police complaint was lodged.