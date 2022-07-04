Abandoned newborn reunites with mother

Abandoned newborn reunites with mother

Hearing cries, the locals rescued the baby and informed the police

Gayatri V Raj
Gayatri V Raj, DHNS, Kollegal,
  • Jul 04 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A new-born boy was abandoned by his mother, at a bus stop in Mathipura village in Kollegal taluk, Karnataka , in the early hours of Monday. The rescued baby was reunited with the mother later.

Hearing cries, the locals rescued the baby and informed the police. The baby was reunited with the mother after the woman confessed to the police that he was her baby and agreed to take care of the infant. Both are being treated at the government hospital in the town and are healthy.

Also Read: Contaminated water: Woman dies in Karnataka's Raichur district

According to the woman, she delivered the baby at her house on Monday morning. She abandoned the baby within a few hours of giving birth, as her husband had deserted her and she was not in the position to take care of the child. 

However, the woman later assured to take care of the child. No police complaint was lodged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Kollegal
Karnataka News
baby

What's Brewing

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

 