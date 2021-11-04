Abducted Mysuru boy found dead

A 10-year-old boy kidnapped from Hangodu in the district for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh was found dead on Thursday.

Karthik, the son of Nagaraj, a vegetable vendor in the village, is the victim, said the police.

Karthik’s dead body was found near Kunteri lake. Karthik was abducted at 7.30 pm when he came out of house to bring crackers, added the police.

Sometime after the abduction, Nagaraj received a phone call from the kidnappers, who demanded Rs 4 lakh ransom. The abductors also threatened dire consequences if the matter was taken to police. But, the parents of the boy approached the police.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan, Deputy Superintendent of Police P Raviprasad and others visited the spot.

MLA H P Manjunath visited the boy’s parents.