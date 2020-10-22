Abhimanyu completes first rehearsal of Jamboo Savari

The Dasara elephants, led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu, successfully completed the first full-fledged Jamboo Savari rehearsal on the premises of Mysuru Palace on Thursday.

The Jamboo Savari will be held on October 26, on the day of Vijayadashami. A limited number of people, including the Mounted Police, were a part of the rehearsal. The practice session was limited to Mysuru Palace premises.

Dasara elephants Vikrama and Gopi could not attend the rehearsal as they participated in the rituals related to Khasagi Durbar conducted by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru at the Palace. The elephants will join the next rehearsal scheduled on Friday.

Abhimanyu, along with Kaveri and Vijaya were taken near the elevated platform from where the Forest and Police department officials offered ‘pushparchane’. Horses attached to Mounted Police also took part in the procession.

According to the authorities, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Mayor Tasneem will be a part of the ritual, on Friday rehearsal.