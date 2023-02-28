Absconding Sakleshpur man arrested after 39 years

The arrested individual was involved in sandalwood and vehicle theft cases, and was arrested from Balur in Mudigere taluk

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 28 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kadaba police arrested a man who was booked under various provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act and Indian Penal Code after 39 years. The arrested person is Aboobakkar (63) from Kadur Kodige village in Sakleshpur.

He was involved in sandalwood and vehicle theft cases and was arrested from Balur in Mudigere taluk. Aboobakkar was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

He was booked in 1985 in Ranebennur under provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act and IPC sections as well as VV Puram police station in Mysuru under IPC Section 379, and a warrant was also issued against him.

DK SP Dr Vikram Amathe said that it was a long-pending 1984 case which was closed in the court. The arrested individual was involved in three cases in the Kadaba police station and a theft case in VV Puram, Mysuru and Ranebennur, and was booked under the Karnataka Forest Act as well. The Kadaba police Sub Inspector and warrant team with special efforts secured him and produced him before the court, which will result in the reopening of the judicial proceedings. 

A suitable reward will be announced to the police team, the SP said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
Crime

