Academician urges Muslim girls to attend PUC exams without fail

An accomplished academician of Mysuru has appealed to Muslim girls, who will shortly face PUC exams, to take a conscious decision to attend the exams without getting involved in the hijab controversy and duly following the law of the land.

Jalees Ahmed Khan (JAK) Tareen, former vice-chancellor of three universities and a receipient of Padma Shri award, said educationists must speak out to Muslim girls and advise them as both religious and political leadership have failed to unitedly give the right advice.

A Geology professor of the University of Mysore, Tareen was VC of Kashmir University, Pondicherry University and Chennai-based BS Abdur Rahman (BSA) University. He was also a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JAK Tareen said, “As an educationist from the Muslim community, I deem it my bounden duty to advise and appeal to all Muslim girls, who are shortly facing second PUC exams, to take a conscious decision to attend the exam without getting involved in the hijab controversy, duly following the law of the land”.

He said, “This is in your interest and in the interest of the community and future generations. Religious and political leaders should have come on a common platform to advise the girls as to what was best for their future and coming generations. Unfortunately, they spent all the energy on discussing the rights and law that will take its own course. The lost time will not come back. If you abstain from exams, you alone will be the loser. No community leader will be affected. They charge you with emotions, but cannot help you in any way”.

“Do not take hijab into the classroom or exam hall to the level of mandatory ('farz') obligation. There are instances when you are required to remove hijab, when you go for Aadhar Card, biometric or passport. Were not mosques closed for a year and 'Ramdan Tarawi' stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic? I sincerely appeal to all Muslim girls not to abstain from exams or classes. Do not refrain from going for higher professional courses due to hijab restrictions by the government or law.” Tareen said.

