ACB arrests Kalaburagi corporation commissioner Vanikyal

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday night arrested senior KAS officer and Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Shankar Vanikyal on charges of receiving bribe through his subordinate to clear pending bills of Rs 7.5 lakh for a person working for Covid Suraksha Chakra helpline during Covid-19.

His subordinate Channappa Bannur has also been arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs 1.42 lakh in favour of the commissioner.

The corporation had received the service of a company owned by Sharanabasappa Ambesingh to set up Covid Suraksha helpline.

Vanikyal allegedly demanded two per cent commission to release Rs 7.5 lakh.

Sharanabasappa lodged a complaint with ACB in this regard.

"The ACB officials arrested Channappa while he was receiving the bribe. When he was interrogated, he confessed that he received the bribe amount in favour of the commissioner", said an ACB official.

Shankar Vanikyal who was additional deputy commissioner till recently was transferred as commissioner of Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike.