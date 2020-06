Sleuths from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the office and residence of Legal Metrology Department Assistant Controller Subhash Uppar at Mahantesh Nagar and Rukmini Nagar respectively on Monday for allegedly amassing wealth more than known sources of income.

Raids were also conducted at his ancestral home at Baswan-Kuduchi and relative's home.

ACB Superintendent of Police D S Nyamgouda led the raid.