ACB raids properties of MCC top officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers raided the properties of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Joint Director (Town Planning) Jayaraj K V on Tuesday and verified the documents.

The raid was carried out under the direction of ACB SP Bopaiah by DySP Prakash, Inspector Shyamasunder and others. The raid was conducted simultaneously on Jayaraj’s house in Bejai, his office, his father’s house in Padil and his wife’s house in Kerala.

The raid was carried out following complaints of amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

The officials have unearthed two houses and three sites at Kumpala, Mysuru and Ullal. The total amount spent on purchasing these properties is Rs 68 lakh.

Around 7.79 lakh cash was found in the house of Jayaraj while Rs 3.50 lakh cash was found in the house of his wife at Mahe. About 191 grams of gold ornaments were unearthed in the house of Jayaraj, his wife’s house and in bank locker. In addition, 1,047 grams of silver were also found in houses and bank locker along with fixed deposits, deposit bonds in the name of Jayaraj and his wife.

Jayaraj has been serving in the MCC for the last few years. Jayaraj had joined government service in 2004. Jayaraj’s wife is serving as a doctor in a government hospital in Mahe.