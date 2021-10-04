ACB raids Shivamogga corporation over graft allegations

ACB raids Shivamogga corporation over corruption allegations

The officials are allegedly not issuing a licence for the development of a new residential layout despite submitting all documents

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 04 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 20:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A team of Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths led by Dy SP Jayaprakash raided the Shivamogga city corporation and interrogated more than 25 staff members of the revenue section on Monday.

The team comprising 50 members from various districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga raided the revenue section of the corporation following complaints from the public that the officials are not discharging their duties promptly and disposing of the applications of those who pay bribes in time and are making others run from pillar to post.

The officials are allegedly not issuing a licence for the development of a new residential layout despite submitting all documents. "The menace of middlemen is prominent in the city corporation. So, the team raided the corporation and examined all documents in the revenue section for hours together and quizzed more than ten middlemen."

Dy SP J Lokesh, inspectors Vasanth Kumar and others were part of the team.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Karnataka
India News
Corruption
ACB

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 