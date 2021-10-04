ACB raids Shivamogga corporation over corruption allegations

A team of Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths led by Dy SP Jayaprakash raided the Shivamogga city corporation and interrogated more than 25 staff members of the revenue section on Monday.

The team comprising 50 members from various districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga raided the revenue section of the corporation following complaints from the public that the officials are not discharging their duties promptly and disposing of the applications of those who pay bribes in time and are making others run from pillar to post.

The officials are allegedly not issuing a licence for the development of a new residential layout despite submitting all documents. "The menace of middlemen is prominent in the city corporation. So, the team raided the corporation and examined all documents in the revenue section for hours together and quizzed more than ten middlemen."

Dy SP J Lokesh, inspectors Vasanth Kumar and others were part of the team.

