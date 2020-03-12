ACB sleuths arrest survey supervisor for taking bribe in Hassan

Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths trapped a survey supervisor at Hassan taluk office on Wednesday.

The accused, Mahesh, demanded Rs 35,000 from a farmer Purushottam of Hanumantapur, to transfer land records to his name from his father.

The farmer approached the ACB officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy and Inspectors Bharatgowda and Jagadeesh, who trapped Mahesh under the guidance of ABC Superintendent of Police J K Rashmi.

Mahesh is a habitual offender and was trapped by Lokayukta Police a few years back, said an official.

Mahesh asked one of his friends to collect the cash from Purushottam. "We trapped him when the surveyor taking money from his friend," said Bharatgowda.

Mahesh will be produced before the court, said an officer.