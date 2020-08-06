ACB trick bill collector, catch him accepting bribe in Karnataka

A bill collector from Saldaga Town Municipal Council was caught red-handed by sleuths from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a person to make his record of rights available on Thursday.

The Bill collector has been identified as Ashok Hegde.

ACB Superintendent of Police B S Nemgouda informed that complainant Shivanand Karangali, a resident of Sadalga approached the civic body for a record of rights regarding the house allotted under the Ashraya Scheme. Bill collector Hegde demanded Rs 15,000 and later settled for Rs 9000. Shivanand had filed a complaint with ACB.

The ACB tricked Hegde and caught him accepting the graft from the complainant. He was arrested and sent into judicial custody. Police Inspectors H Sunilkumar, A S Godigoppa and staff conducted the raid.