Bill collector caught accepting bribe

ACB trick bill collector, catch him accepting bribe in Karnataka

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 06 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A bill collector from Saldaga Town Municipal Council was caught red-handed by sleuths from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from a person to make his record of rights available on Thursday. 

The Bill collector has been identified as Ashok Hegde. 

ACB Superintendent of Police B S Nemgouda informed that complainant Shivanand Karangali, a resident of Sadalga approached the civic body for a record of rights regarding the house allotted under the Ashraya Scheme. Bill collector Hegde demanded Rs 15,000 and later settled for Rs 9000. Shivanand had filed a complaint with ACB. 

The ACB tricked Hegde and caught him accepting the graft from the complainant. He was arrested and sent into judicial custody.  Police Inspectors H Sunilkumar, A S Godigoppa and staff conducted the raid.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
ACB

What's Brewing

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 