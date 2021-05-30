Accessibility to remote areas is a challenge for health workers in Uttara Kannada

The health infrastructure in Uttara Kannada district is plagued by staff shortage. Hospitals with doctors are facing a shortage of nursing officers and vice-versa in some other state-run health facilities.

Most of the hospital buildings in coastal and Malnad areas are well-built and well-equipped as well. Local people express satisfaction with the quality of service provided in these centres. However, staff shortage is a common problem at all government hospitals.

Uttara Kannada is a district with hilly terrain. Some villages here have a lonely house amid a thick jungle. A mobile network is also not available in these parts. Reaching such remote areas to deliver health services, particularly in times of Covid, is a daunting task, according to health workers.

Mahadevi Naika, a resident of Hadageri village in Honnavar taluk had brought her mentally challenged daughter for Covid vaccination to Gerusoppa primary health centre, around 18 km away from her house.

“There is no transport facility from my village to Gerusoppa. My village has around 300 houses. I have to shell out Rs 600 for auto rickshaw every time I come to Gerusoppa. There is neither proper road. If private vehicles are not available, we have to virtually carry the patients on our shoulders,” she said. The situation is no different in several remote villages in Siddapur, Ankola and Joida taluks.

Covid has spread to several remote villages in Joida taluk. However, officials say people are hesitant to get themselves tested. They say identifying the infected in these villages had become a challenge due to the lack of proper access road.