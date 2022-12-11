Accused in murder case ends life in Karnataka

Sadanand Sherigar, prime accused in the case of a charred body found inside a car at Haneberu in Ottinenne, ended his life by suicide during the wee hours at Hiriyadka district jail on Sunday.

The 52- year-old undertrial hailed from Peradka village in Mala in Karkala taluk.

The police confirmed that he hanged himself using his "lungi" inside the cell where he lived with other inmates.

He was earlier working as a private surveyor and later involved himself in stone mining works.

It can be recalled that Sadanand Sherigar had faked his death as he was facing a criminal case. He wanted to fake his death to end charges pending against him in court. To fake his death, he along with others murdered Anand Devadiga on July 12.