Act against fake doctors in Chikkamagaluru: C T Ravi

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed the DHO to initiate stringent action against fake doctors functioning in the district.

Speaking during the quarterly KDP meeting on Tuesday, he said a drive should be conducted to identify the fake doctors in the district.

DHO Dr Prabhu said that there are several fake doctors in the district.

“I have brought the issue to the notice of the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police,” he added.

Responding to this, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham asked the DHO to prepare a list of fake doctors in the district and close down their clinics with the help of the police.

The officials from the health department should ensure that there is enough stock of medicines at generic stores, he added.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda said that steroids are being used for the treatment of patients. The doctors should not play with the lives of the patients.

The minister set a deadline of three months to complete the work on providing electricity connections to the borewells dug under Ganga Kalyana Yojane.

The electricity connections were not provided to the borewells that were dug in 2016, he said.

A DCC bank official said that 28,664 farmers will benefit from the loan waiver scheme. A sum of Rs 160 crore has been released for 24,672 farmers. A sum of Rs 15.68 crore for 2,962 farmers is yet to be released.

Horticulture department Deputy Director Sanjay said that the rain which lashed in August had damaged horticultural crops cultivated on 5871 hectares of land. Crops cultivated by 10,023 farmers have been damaged. The rain that lashed in October had damaged crops cultivated on 3284 hectares of land.

Ravi said that at least a two-acre land should be identified for constructing Ambedkar Bhavana. The repair work on roads and bridges that were damaged in the rain should be completed at the earliest.