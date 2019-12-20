'Action against ones indulging in anti-social acts'

No one should take the law into their hands as prohibitory orders are in force till December 21 in the city. Stern action will be taken against those indulging in anti-social activities, warned KSRP Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, he stated, the public will be appealed to maintain law and order in Kannada and Urdu languages through mike sets. "As I have worked earlier as Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police here, I have acquaintance with some people here and will hold talks with them. The situation is under control in the city," he told.