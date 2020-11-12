Action demanded against timber merchants

Villagers in the region alleged that the timber merchants have been collecting wooden logs from the roads on the state highway and rural areas and are loading them into lorries.

As the timber transporting lorries are loading wooden logs on both sides of the Madikeri-Hassan state highway, the people passing through the road have been facing inconveniences. The movement of other vehicles has been affected.

As the wooden logs are piled up on the curves, the vehicles coming in the opposite direction are prone to accidents. In spite of this, the department concerned has not initiated any action.

"The wooden logs should be cleared from the roadsides to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic," said the villagers.

The wood is loaded into the lorries using cranes, during nights as well.

The people pointed out that even though there is a rule saying that a 40-meter-distance from the middle of the road, on both sides of Somwarpet-Madikeri state highway should be vacant, the rule is being violated.

Also, the rural roads are ridden with potholes, making it difficult for the movement of vehicles.

PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan Kumar has warned of initiating serious action against those who pile up wooden logs on the road.

If the wood is placed on the roadsides in the morning, the same should be vacated by evening, he added.