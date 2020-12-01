Active case finding campaign to detect TB in Dakshina Kannada in December

In a bid to eradicate Tuberculosis by 2025, an active case finding (ACF) campaign to detect TB in high-priority and vulnerable areas in different parts of Dakshina Kannada will be launched from December 1 to 31.

People should be aware of TB along with the new contagious diseases that are spreading, DK District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said. A total of 2137 TB cases was notified from DK in Nikshay portal from January till date this year. Of which, 1612 cases were notified from the public sector while 525 from the private sector. In 2018, 3256 cases were notified in Nikshay while in 2019, 3439 cases were notified in DK.

There is a need to create awareness of TB among the people. Persons showing symptoms will be sent for sputum examination and chest X-ray. If they are tested positive, they will be registered under NIKSHAY (Health Ministry’s registry) to keep track of patients from diagnosis to treatment, and to monitor them for six months. “In the past, patients suffering from TB had to undergo two to three years of treatment. Now, they are cured within six months. However, the patients need to follow regular treatment and suggestions of doctors, DHO stressed.

DRTB (Drug Resistant TB) Centre is functioning at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treating the patients. Prior to the start of treatment, the patients will undergo various tests to ensure that he is not allergic to medicines. After a week, the patient is discharged and arrangements are made to supply medicines to him /her from the nearest PHC and the patient's health will be monitored. At present, Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) patients from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and from neighbouring Kerala state get admitted at DRTB centre.

With the installation of Cartridge-based Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (CBNAAT) machine, the patients need not wait long for the report to arrive in Mangaluru. Severe cough for more than two weeks, fever during evening hours, lack of appetite, severe weight loss, muscle pain and blood in sputum are some of the symptoms of TB patients.

The direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for supporting nutritional support of Tuberculosis (TB) patients — Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) was also launched by the government. Under this scheme, a patient gets Rs 500 per month for their nutritional requirements.

TB Control Officer Dr Badruddin was present at the event.

For details, people can contact helpline 104.

BOX

TB cases notified in Nikshay

2018- 3256

2019-3439

2020- 2137