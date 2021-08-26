Active Covid-19 cases below 1,000 mark in Mysuru region

The number of active cases has come down below 1,000 mark in Mysuru district. Active cases have declined in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts also.

The number of positive cases on August 25 was 102 in Mysuru, while the number of active cases was 996. While one death was reported on the same day, positivity rate was 1.37%.

The health department officials are confident that the situation may ease further.

Mysuru city has 581 cases, HD Kote has 35 active cases, Hunsur 154, KR Nagar 40, Nanjangud 29, Periyapatna 83, T Narsipur 15 and Mysuru taluk 59. Except for Mysuru and Hunsur, the number of positive cases reported in the last 24 hours is in single digits. Mysuru city confirmed 48 new cases and Hunsur 28. While zero deaths were reported in all the taluks, only one death was reported in Mysuru city.

In all, 1,75,541 positive cases have been reported so far. The number of people recovered are 1,72,192. In all, 2,353 deaths have been reported in Mysuru district.

The active cases in Hassan district fluctuates around the 1,000 mark. The highest number of active cases in the region is from Hassan district over the last few days.