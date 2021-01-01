Activist seeks action on Vishwanath's letter on English language

A social activist urged the state government to remove English as official language, citing the letter of MLC A H Vishwanath to then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, on January 1, 2019, exactly a year ago.

M N Manu Kumar Raje Urs, also a researcher in policy issues, said, “Vishwanth, who was MLA and JD(S) state president then, had mentioned that English should not be used in any competitive examination for recruitment in any government or semi-government departments, agencies or industries. Now that Vishwanath is in the ruling BJP, he should push for his proposal, positively.”

The letter of Vishwanath states that among 195 nations, recognised by the United Nations, English is the mother tongue of the citizens in only 10 nations. “Including these 10 nations, only a total of 35 nations use English as a primary language. In the remaining 160 nations, English is not used as medium of instruction. In 130 nations, English is not an administrative language. English is a secondary administrative language in 30 nations. But, unfortunately, in six states and two Union Territories in India, only English is considered as an official language,” the letter states.

Urs said that Vishwanath’s letter has been forwarded by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to all departments concerned at both Centre and state for consideration.

“The Kannada Development Authority has told that it will write a letter to all MPs of Karnataka to raise the issue in the Parliament and also to all chief ministers, seeking their support. Following a similar initiative in 2017, the Centre made a policy to conduct rural banking exams in 13 regional languages, including in Kannada,” he said.

“The Union government is pressing hard to accommodate Hindi as seventh official language of the Assembly of United Nations and is ready to pay for conducting the transaction in Hindi from the tax money collected from non-Hindi speaking Indian states. But, it is silent on the official languages of the Indian languages. It is imposing English and Hindi upon all Indian states through its trilingual language education policy,” Urs said.