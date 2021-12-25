Activists allege large-scale chopping of trees in Kali Tiger Reserve

Wildlife activists have alleged that hundreds of trees in the core area of Kumbharwada range in the Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) Dandeli, Uttar Kannada district, have been chopped by the forest department officials to “create grassland for wild animals.”

While KTR Director Maria Christu Raj denied any such incidents taking place inside the highly sensitive area, photographic and video evidence by two activists show large-scale tree cutting at Gundali-Gayatri Gudda in KTR.

Speaking to DH, wildlife activist and convener of Kali Brigade, Joida Ravi Redkar said trees were being felled for the last many days now.

“We have informed all the senior Forest Department officials, including the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) and vigilance department. However, no action is being taken to prevent the cutting of trees,” he said.

This forest patch witnesses regular movement of Indian Gaur, chital, barking deer, and other wild animals, as it has rich grass and fruit trees.

“There is already a fertile grassland. What is the need to create a grassland by cutting trees - which are decades old,” asked Ravi.

He fears that cutting of trees is part of the Forest department’s plan to bring this area under tourism.

“Seven months ago, the forest department officials were involved in cutting trees on either side of forest service road so as to create second tourism route. When we raised the issue and complained with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the project was dropped, but not before at least 200 trees were cut,” said Ravi.

The two other activists (requesting anonymity), who visited the spot, counted the cutting of at least 200 trees on the Gundali-Gayatri Gudda and fear that on the other side of the hills more than 800 trees might have been cut.

“Officials are not giving us the exact reason,” said the sources.

Maria said: “If there is such a thing as 1,000 trees being cut I am sure it will be visible in satellite imagery. It will be available for anyone to investigate. We are open for any enquiry or investigation.”

He said as part of grassland management woody vegetation that encroaches upon grasslands are removed. In general, they will be less than 10 cm girth undergrowth vegetation.

“Grassland management is a permissible activity under the tiger conservation plan of Kali Tiger Reserve approved by NTCA. Grasslands are key to the long-term survival of tigers in this landscape. It is our bounden duty to protect whatever grasslands are left in KTR. The activities are no different from removal of lantana and other weeds including cassia spectablis in the tiger reserves in South Karnataka,” he said.

