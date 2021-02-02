Activists urge people’s representatives to treat officials in civilised way

Social activists of Mysuru have urged the people’s representative to treat officials in a civilized way, following a few incidents, in the recent past.

Bhamy V Shenoy, the founder of Mysuru Grahakara Parishad (MGP), said, “It is a shame that our elected representatives treat the officials with rudeness, the way the kings used to lord over their palace staff or colonial rulers bullied Indian babus. In a democracy, we the public, have every right and responsibility to ensure that every one is treated with dignity. Freedom from degrading treatment is one of the human rights.”

“During the last few years, we are witness to this kind of shocking and shameful treatment by our elected leaders. Recently, Law Minister Madhuswamy abused the officials in Tumakuru. It is a pity that despite media publicity, no action was taken by the CM or Human Rights Commissions,” he said.

“It is high-time, the public registers its protest against such incidents. Whenever an official is mistreated in the public, the citizens present there should quietly leave the meeting, to register their protest,” Shenoy said.

He said, “The officials too, can either quietly leave the meeting or file a complaint with the authorities concerned. Some are of the view that the politicians get away without any protest, because the officials concerned are often guilty of dereliction of duty or get their job or transfer as either a favour or by bribing. Even assuming that the officials have failed to do their assigned task, it does not give any one the right to treat them rudely in public.”

Shenoy said, “Often, it is just a drama for a photo op, rather than being really serious to serve the public. There are far better ways to serve the public rather than reprimanding the officials publicly."

"Recently, in Mysuru an MLA treated the deputy commissioner rudely, by asking her to remove the mask during a meeting of a Legislative Sub-Committee. He must be knowing that Covid-19 rules impose on every one to wear a mask in the public and that too in a meeting hall. The reason given for his ‘request’ was that he could not hear what she was talking. There are decent ways to request one to make oneself audible, but not ordering to take mask. The MLA himself was guilty, by failing to wear the mask properly,” he added.