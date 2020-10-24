Actor appears for inquiry in night safari case

Actor Dhanveer Gowda appears for inquiry in connection with night safari case

The safari timings at Bandipur is from 6:30 am to 8:30 am and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Oct 24 2020
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 14:23 ist
Sandalwood actor Dhanveer Gowda appeared before the Forest department officials for inquiry in connecting with an alleged night safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Range Forest Officer Naveen Kumar inquired and recorded his statements. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra ordered an inquiry against the actor after a video clipping, said to be of actor Dhanveer Gowda and his friends on night safari, had gone viral.

The actor allegedly violated the rule as night safari is banned. The safari timings at Bandipur is from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

 

