Actor Dhanveer Gowda appears for inquiry in connection with night safari case

Sandalwood actor Dhanveer Gowda appeared before the Forest department officials for inquiry in connecting with an alleged night safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Range Forest Officer Naveen Kumar inquired and recorded his statements. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra ordered an inquiry against the actor after a video clipping, said to be of actor Dhanveer Gowda and his friends on night safari, had gone viral.

The actor allegedly violated the rule as night safari is banned. The safari timings at Bandipur is from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.