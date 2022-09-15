Actor M Ravi Prasad aka Mandya Ravi no more

Actor M Ravi Prasad (43), popularly known as Mandya Ravi, passed away on Wednesday following illness. Funeral will be conducted at Kallahalli burial ground on Thursday at 1 pm.

He is survived by father H S Mudde Gowda, mother, wife, son and two sisters.

He began career in theatre with 'Geleyara Balaga' and 'Janadani' troupes in Mandya. He entered the small screen with 'Mahamayi', a television serial directed by T S Nagabharana. He acted in serials directed by T N Seetharam including 'Minchu', 'Mukta, Mukta, Mukta', 'Magalu Janaki', 'Yashodhe', 'Varalakshmi Stores' and 'Chitralekha'. He drew attention by his acting in the role of Chandu Bargi in 'Magalu Janaki'.

He also acted in a few films including Coffee Thota (2017)