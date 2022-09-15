Actor M Ravi Prasad aka Mandya Ravi no more

Actor M Ravi Prasad aka Mandya Ravi no more

He is survived by father H S Mudde Gowda, mother, wife, son and two sisters

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Sep 15 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 05:40 ist

Actor M Ravi Prasad (43), popularly known as Mandya Ravi,  passed away on Wednesday following illness. Funeral will be conducted at Kallahalli burial ground on Thursday at 1 pm.

He is survived by father H S Mudde Gowda, mother, wife, son and two sisters. 

He began career in theatre with 'Geleyara Balaga' and 'Janadani' troupes in Mandya. He entered the small screen with 'Mahamayi', a television serial directed by T S Nagabharana. He acted in serials directed by T N Seetharam including 'Minchu', 'Mukta, Mukta, Mukta', 'Magalu Janaki', 'Yashodhe', 'Varalakshmi Stores' and 'Chitralekha'. He drew attention by his acting in the role of Chandu Bargi in 'Magalu Janaki'.

He also acted in a few films including Coffee Thota (2017)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Kannada Film Industry
Mandya

What's Brewing

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

 