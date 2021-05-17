Actor Upendra buys onions from Chitradurga farmer

Popular Kannada actor Upendra purchased 60 sacks of onion from a farmer in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

The actor had shared a phone number on his social media handles saying that he would purchase farm produce from farmers and distribute the same to those who need it.

Mahesh, a farmer from Patrehalli in Hiriyur taluk of the district, phoned the actor and sought his response.

Later, he went to Bengaluru and sold onion at Rs 37,000.

Speaking to DH, the farmer said he had grown 70 sacks of onion on his one acre of land. Of them, 10 sacks were rotten. He could not sell them in the market due to the absence of remunerative price. He saw the actor's post and contacted him. The actor purchased the onions from him.

He said he is glad that the actor distributed onion to labourers. He would not have got such a price in the market. He did not feel like making a profit when the actor is involved in charity work.