Actor Upendra buys onions from Chitradurga farmer

Actor Upendra buys onions from Chitradurga farmer

The actor had shared a phone number on his social media handles saying that he would purchase farm produce from farmers

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • May 17 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 17:44 ist
Actor Upendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Popular Kannada actor Upendra purchased 60 sacks of onion from a farmer in Karnataka's Chitradurga. 

The actor had shared a phone number on his social media handles saying that he would purchase farm produce from farmers and distribute the same to those who need it.

Mahesh, a farmer from Patrehalli in Hiriyur taluk of the district, phoned the actor and sought his response.

Later, he went to Bengaluru and sold onion at Rs 37,000. 

Speaking to DH, the farmer said he had grown 70 sacks of onion on his one acre of land. Of them, 10 sacks were rotten. He could not sell them in the market due to the absence of remunerative price. He saw the actor's post and contacted him. The actor purchased the onions from him. 

He said he is glad that the actor distributed onion to labourers. He would not have got such a price in the market. He did not feel like making a profit when the actor is involved in charity work. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Chitradurga

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 