ADGP Alok Kumar receives guard of honour in Mangaluru

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the beat system should be implemented effectively in Dakshina Kannada and Western Range comprising DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

He was speaking after inspecting the parade by the police personnel at the CAR ground in Mangaluru on Friday.

He called upon the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane to conduct meetings with the police officers from the border districts especially Kasargod and Kannur on tackling NDPS cases. There is a need to interact and work in coordination with the police officers from border areas.

Social media monitoring cells in various districts and Commissionerate limits have been working on monitoring the social media content. Using the latest technology and software, there is a need to monitor the social media contents effectively, said Alok Kumar.

He said “we need to address the grievances of our personnel. They should be given weekly off.” After taking charge as the ADGP in the state, I have been visiting various districts. “Our police officers are capable of tackling all the issues that are bothering.”

“I am in regular contact with the higher officers. I do not meet constables, head constables, ASIs, or PSIs regularly and they are working effectively. This is the election year and the police personnel will have to work under pressure. The parade by the police personnel has been effective. The parade of the police personnel creates an impression on the public on the discipline and coordination of the police officers,” said the ADGP.

He called upon the police officials to take care of health and not to get addicted to alcohol.