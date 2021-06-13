Adi Shankara statue to be installed in Kedarnath getting ready in Mysuru

A 12.5-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya, to be installed at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, from where the philosopher left for his heavenly abode, is getting ready in the city.

City-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj is busy giving final touches to the statue. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave contract to Arun to sculpt the statue.

He inherited the craft from his father. Arun says he is proud to sculpt the statue of Shankaracharya.

The PMO had collected models by sculptors from across the country before awarding the contract to Arun.

The sculptor has brought stone weighing 120 tonnes, to give shape to the statue that will weigh 35 tonnes when ready. He has been working on the statue since September 2020.

Shankaracharya’s samadhi was destroyed in the 2013 flash floods that hit Kedarnath and is now being restored by the JSW Group.

The company has taken up the reconstruction of the samadhi at Kedarpuri in Uttrakahand.

It has also taken up the reconstruction and restoration of the Adi Shankaracharya Kutir along with a museum and other infrastructure facilities.

The statue will be installed at the Shankaracharya study chair and museum at the Shankaracharya Samadhi.