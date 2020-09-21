Adichunchanagiri Mutt cancels annual fest amid Covid-19

Adichunchanagiri Mutt cancels annual folk festival due to Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Sep 21 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 15:23 ist
Credit: Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math website/ http://acmbgs.org

The state-level folk festival Kalabyreshwara jana pada mela that was held every year at Adichunchanagiri, in Nagamangala taluk, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt's general secretary Prasannanatha Swami said, the Mutt has been organising the folk festival since the last four decades to encourage folk art and the artists.

More than 20,000 people from across the state used to participate in the festival every year. However, as Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, the festival has been cancelled as safety precautions.

Karnataka
Mandya
adichunchanagiri mutt

