Adichunchanagiri Mutt cancels annual folk festival due to Covid-19

The state-level folk festival Kalabyreshwara jana pada mela that was held every year at Adichunchanagiri, in Nagamangala taluk, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt's general secretary Prasannanatha Swami said, the Mutt has been organising the folk festival since the last four decades to encourage folk art and the artists.

More than 20,000 people from across the state used to participate in the festival every year. However, as Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, the festival has been cancelled as safety precautions.