'Adike Patrike' editor Manchi Srinivasa Achar dies

Eminent agriculture journalist and editor of the Kannada farm journal 'Adike Patrike', Manchi Srinivasa Achar, died at a hospital here after a brief illness, family sources said.

Achar, 74, who died on Saturday, is survived by wife, son and a daughter, they said.

He was former president of Puttur-based All India Areca Growers Association. He also served as the president of the Farmer First Trust which published Adike Patrike from Puttur for more than three decades.

Achar was one of the trustees of the Mangaluru-based arecanut research and development foundation. In a condolence message, CAMPCO president S R Satish Chandra said Achar was a prominent voice for the cause of arecanut growers at the highest level.