Administer first dose of Covid vaccine to remaining population in Dakshina Kannada within 20 days: Lokayukta

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty directed officials to work round-the-clock to control Covid-19 infections across the district.

Justice Shetty, chairing a meeting on Covid management, observed that 90 per cent of targeted beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada had received first dose of vaccine while 59 per cent of targeted beneficiaries were administered with second dose.

The remaining 10 per cent of targeted population should be identified and the process of administering first dose of vaccine to them should be completed in the next 20 days. None should remain outside the vaccination campaign.

The Lokayukta said that there was no shortage of vaccines in the district. A total of 1.75 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield are available in the district.

“I have been vaccinated. I did not face any problem after availing the vaccine. All of us have a responsibility towards society. Covid-19 infections can be checked through the vaccines. But people should strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Lokayukta said that the government had released Rs 50,000 each to gram panchayats in the state to tackle Covid-19. The funds should not be misused. The Taluk Panchayat EOs should monitor the use of funds. He said that he had been receiving complaints against two officers in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), who were allegedly harassing public. The Lokayukta warned of taking strict action if they continued to harass people.

Loss of parents

DDPI Malleswamy said that 210 children in Dakshina Kannada had lost one of their parents to Covid-19. While five children had lost both parents in the district.

Shetty visited Government School at Gandhi Nagar and inspected Covid-19 protocols in the school.

He directed officials to visit schools and colleges frequently to inspect the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

A report on steps taken to maintain social distance and cleanliness in schools should be submitted through Zilla Panchayat CEO to Lokayukta.

Justice P Vishwanath Shetty also visited a vaccination centre at District Wenlock Hospital, sources added.

