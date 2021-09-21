Admissions open for BVA at CAVA

Admissions are open for BA in Visual Arts for the academic year 2021-22 at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), affiliated to the University of Mysore (UoM), states a press note from Dean B R Poornima.

The Bachelors of Visual Arts (BVA), four year, eight semester, courses are offered in painting, graphic designing, photography, photo journalism, history of art and applied arts.

Application may be submitted to the college office before September 30. Eligibility test and interview will be held on October 4.

For details call : 0821-2438931. Visit: http://www.mysore.nic.in or http://www.cavamysore.karnataka.gov.in