'Adopting Upadhyaya's research methodologies best homage to him'

Adopting research methodology of multi-linguist U P Upadhyaya, found in many of his books, could be the best form of homage to him, emphasised Prof Varadesh Hiregange serving as director of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences.

Prof Varadesh was addressing gathering at a condolence meeting organised here recently by the Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Samshodhana Kendra and Regional Resources Centre (RRC) for Folk Performing Arts of MAHE, Manipal at RRC.

Prof Varadesh, tracing Upadhyaya’s contributions to Govinda Pai Research Centre and Tulu Lexicon, said Dr Upadhyaya was a scholar par excellence in Tulu folk literature and culture. His research methodology is a model for other writers.

Writer Padekallu Vishnu Bhat traced various stages of the publication of the Tulu Lexicon in six volumes authored by Upadhyaya as chief editor. Multi-lingual N T Bhat highlighted that Tulu Lexicon under the leadership of Upadhyaya was unique as it was based purely on field study of Tulu language.

His contributions to the welfare of the society in the form of teaching the Siddhi Samadhi Yoga to the common folk shows his holistic dedication and selfless love for all the causes, whether academic or social.

Former president of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Prof M L Samaga remembered Upadhyaya’s love for all cultural programmes organised in and around Udupi. His simplicity and zest for life, even in his old age is worth emulating.

The staff members of Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai Research Centre and Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts also participated.