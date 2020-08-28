Adventure for fitness amid Covid crisis despite limitations

Fitness enthusiasts in Mysuru are exploring avenues amid Covid-19 crisis to keep fit and to stay healthy, despite the limitations.

While middle-aged Deepak (D S D ) Solanki of Tiger Adventure Foundation has been walking and cycling since May 6, clocking 2,000 km, youngster M A Ramanuja, an engineering student, has covered a total of 2,500 km, both running and cycling.

Deepak Solanki said, “Besides my work in the neighbouring Chamarajanagar town, I keep myself busy in training youth in adventures like trekking and mountaineering. Since the Covid-19 crisis set in, I am working from home and cannot travel to far off places, like the Himalayas, my ever favourite destination.”

“During lockdown, I realised that I was gaining weight. Thus, after the lockdown was relaxed, I started walking from May 6. I was also cycling in between. In the midst, I was also on quarantine from July 8 to 22, as a person who accompanied me on a walk, tested positive for Covid infection.”

He said that he has walked 976 km up to Friday morning and would cross the 1,000 km mark on Saturday.

“I have cycled 775 km till August 14 and would cross 1,000 km in four days. I walked the longest distance of 30.57 km in 4 hours 50 minutes on August 24, within the city. I pedalled the highest of 100.36 km in seven hours and five minutes on June 11.”

“My walks have been mostly within the city limits and around Ring Road, covering Uttanahalli Jwalamukhi temple, Chamundi Hill. By cycling, I have covered neighbouring places like Karigatta, Srirangapatna, Mahadevapura, Nanjangud, Sagarakatte and KR Nagar,” he said.

Deepak Solanki said that he did not set targets before leaving for a walk or cycling. “Even though I had done marathons earlier, I never thought I could cover such long distances. All thanks to the Covid crisis, I would first start and then chart a route. I did not give up despite blisters, since three days. I have shed about 10 kg of weight over the past 70 days,” he said.

Ramanuja said, “I completed 2,953 km from May end up to Friday. Earlier also, I used to run and pedal, but due to Covid, I got plenty of time. I could spend it on my passion, both running and cycling. I know a few others in Mysuru, who have accomplished much more than me. My longest run at a stretch was on August 22. It was 22.17 km, starting at 5.20 am, as there was a virtual race called IronmanVR20. In the event, the participants can run or cycle wherever they are. They track their workout and upload or sync it to the official website.”

“On August 10, I cycled the longest, 110 km up to Mandya, because I just wanted to break my earlier records. I wanted to check if I could bear the heat and humidity. I thank my coach Dr Usha Hegde, who has completed Ironman 70.3 (3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km run) last year at the age of 48. She is guiding me since five months. My activities are recorded on https://www.strava.com/athletes/44599598,” he said.