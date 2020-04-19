Advisory on HCQ drug for high-risk people

Advisory on Hydroxychloroquine drug for high-risk people

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) can be given as prophylaxis to people in the high-risk category, as per the recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research, a government circular has said.

The circular, by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, says HCQ tablets can be given on priority to people who work in hospitals, those who do door-to-door survey, direct contacts of positive patients, people working in containment zones, health department staff and those working for the care of Covid-19 patients.

Follow state-wise updates of coronavirus cases in India 

However, senior citizens and those with heart-related ailments should take it as prophylaxis (prevention of disease) only after consulting doctors.

Asymptomatic health workers working in containment zones or in close contact with suspected cases and confirmed positive cases can take on the first day, 400 mg (twice). For the next seven weeks, the dosage is 400 mg once every week, with food.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Those in home quarantine, but asymptomatic after being in close contact with confirmed cases can take on the first day, 400 mg (twice). For the next three weeks, the dosage is 400 mg once a week, with food.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
ICMR
Jawaid Akhtar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 