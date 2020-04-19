Advisory on Hydroxychloroquine drug for high-risk people

Anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) can be given as prophylaxis to people in the high-risk category, as per the recommendations of the Indian Council of Medical Research, a government circular has said.

The circular, by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, says HCQ tablets can be given on priority to people who work in hospitals, those who do door-to-door survey, direct contacts of positive patients, people working in containment zones, health department staff and those working for the care of Covid-19 patients.

Follow state-wise updates of coronavirus cases in India

However, senior citizens and those with heart-related ailments should take it as prophylaxis (prevention of disease) only after consulting doctors.

Asymptomatic health workers working in containment zones or in close contact with suspected cases and confirmed positive cases can take on the first day, 400 mg (twice). For the next seven weeks, the dosage is 400 mg once every week, with food.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Those in home quarantine, but asymptomatic after being in close contact with confirmed cases can take on the first day, 400 mg (twice). For the next three weeks, the dosage is 400 mg once a week, with food.