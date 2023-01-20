Aero India: Ticket sale starts, exhibitor number crosses 700

The online registration for visitors at Aero India 2023 has commenced, with the last two days of the five-day event marked for public entry. The event will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17.

The general ticket, priced Rs 2,500 for a day, will give the visitor access to the exhibition and the air display viewing area (ADVA). The price of the general ticket for foreign visitors is $50. The business visitor ticket is priced Rs 5,000 ($150 for foreigners). Tickets in the third category – ADVA visitor – are priced Rs 1,000 apiece ($50 for foreigners) and give the visitors access to the ADVA. E-tickets to the event can be purchased on the official website – aeroindia.gov.in.

Aero India 2023, the 14th edition of the show, will see participation of 30 countries. According to the official website, the event, which features a trade exhibition and an aerial display by the Indian Air Force, has confirmed participation of 704 exhibitors including 97 from outside the country. Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met ambassadors from the participating countries to brief them about the show.

The event will host global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry. Envisioned also as an idea-exchange platform, the 2023 edition has been conceived in line with India’s steps toward self-reliance in the defence and aerospace sectors.