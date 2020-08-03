After a break, monsoon picks up in Kodagu, north Karnataka

After a brief lull, monsoon revived as state received widespread showers on Sunday. Kodagu and parts of north Karnataka experienced heavy showers while old Mysuru region, Malnad and coastal districts witnessed a few sporadic spells of moderate rain.

Kodagu district recorded heavy showers through the day on Sunday. The water level at Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala has gone up drastically following the downpour in Talacauvery. Harangi reservoir is seeing good inflows owing to copious rains in its catchment. Madikeri, Siddapur, Chetnalli, Ponnampete, Srimangala, Sampaje and Shantalli have experienced good rains on Sunday.

The district had received below par rain in July. With monsoon picking up momentum at the start of August, the farming activities in the region have intensified. The district is likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 7.

After a two weeks lull, many parts of Belagavi district, including Belagavi city, received heavy rains on Sunday. According to revenue department sources, Londa recorded 2.6 cm, Kanakumbi forests 1.6 cm, Jamboti 1.04 cm and Khanapur 1.2 cm.

Intermittent showers lashed Hubballi-Dharwad cities, Gadag, Hosapete town and UNESCO world heritage site Hampi.

Uttara Kannada, including Karwar town, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Yellapur and Kumta taluks received spells of rain through the day.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received a few sporadic spells of rain on Sunday. Dakshina Kannada received an average of 42.6 mm

rain.

Mysuru city and many parts of the district witnessed a wet weather on Sunday. Maraluru in Nanjangud taluk received 3.5 cm of rain while Mysuru city recorded 2 cm.

Intermittent moderate rain is likely to continue in the district on Monday, according to KSNDMC sources.

The inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir in Hosapete of Ballari district has come down significantly. However, the storage in the dam is satisfactory compared to last year. Though 1,850 cusecs of water is being released from Tunga reservoir, that entire quantity does not reach the Tungabhadra dam. There had been no rain in the catchment areas of the reservoir also.

Tungabhadra dam can store up to 133 tmc of water. However, the storage capacity has come down by 32 tmc due to huge deposit of

silt.

Orange alert for coast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder activity, for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts till August 7.

The IMD has declared orange alert for the coastal districts for five days, starting August 3. With the wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, the IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into sea.

The weather department has declared yellow alert for Monday in eight north interior districts and three Malnad districts including Kodagu.