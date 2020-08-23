After Kalaburagi, pig menace at OPEC Covid-19 hospital in Raichur

After GIMS Covid Hospital in Kalaburagi, a pig herd was spotted at a Covid ward in OPEC Super Specialty Hospital. A video of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

A relative of a Covid-19 patient who videographed the mess in the Covid ward asked how his father, a Covid-19 patient, get treatment in such hospital. Pigs wandering on the hospital premises is a routine here, he added. In the video, one can see a herd of pigs with bags of medical waste heaped in Covid-19 ward No-7. The officials took cognisance of the incident when the video went viral.

Admitting the pig menace in the RIMS premises, Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Basavaraj Peerapura told DH that pig owners are leaving pigs on the premises though the hospital has a compound wall.

The owners were warned several times in this regard. The menace did not come under control though drives were carried out to shift them. The CMC officials carried out a drive on Sunday and caught the pigs, he explained.