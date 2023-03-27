After SC order, schools conduct exams for classes 5,8 in Karnataka

The department of school education on Monday conducted the board exams for class 5 and 8, after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by some private unaided schools challenging the decision to hold them.

The department, which was ready with the question papers in the first half of the day, was waiting for the Supreme Court judgement.

As soon as the top dismissed the petition, the department made an announcement asking officials at the local level to go ahead with the plan.

As per the schedule, the exam commenced at around 2.30 pm and was completed without any hassles.

Some schools that tried to create confusion saying there were out-of-syllabus questions were taken to task by the authorities and teachers of the other schools.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “Some people tried to spread the wrong message. But I cross-checked with our teachers and they said that the questions were from the prescribed syllabus.”

According to data from the Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board, 9.59 lakh students from 56,157 schools attended the class 5 exams and 9.43 lakh students from 22,639 schools wrote the class 8 exams.

Students and parents said the assessment examination was needed.

“Our neighbour’s kids studying in CBSE schools have exams every year, and we felt it was necessary for our kids too,” said a parent.

Goutami, a class 8 student, said, “The examination was easy. There was no fear of the exams.”