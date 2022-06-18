Agnipath protest: Police resort to lathi-charge in Dharwad

Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge in Dharwad on Saturday after hundreds of youths gathered near Kalabhavan in protest against the Agnipath scheme.
Youths raising anti-BJP slogans took out a protest rally demanding to scrap the scheme and hold regular army recruitment.
Police asked the youths to submit a memorandum and disperse.
However, the youths were in no mood to listen and continued their rally. They even raised slogans against the police.
This irked the police who resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the youth.
As a precautionary measure, over a dozen youths were taken into preventive custody.
