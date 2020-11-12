Agri Minister B C Patil plans ‘stay with farmers’

Agriculture Minister B C Patil plans ‘stay with farmers’ initiative

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 12 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 22:38 ist
Agriculture Minister BC Patil. Credit: DH

Agriculture Minister B C Patil has announced a 'stay with farmers' initiative that he will commence from November 14, his birthday.

Patil said he would spend the day interacting with farmers at Maduvinakodi village under Bookanakere hobli of KR Pet taluk, Mandya district. Bookanakere is the birthplace of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

"I wanted to take this up from April 1, but the Covid-19 pandemic came in the way," Patil told reporters. "What I want to achieve from this is to encourage farmers, look at how their costs can be reduced and incomes increased, understand the reasons for farmer suicides, see if the Kolar model of growing agricultural and horticultural crops can be scaled up and so on," he said. 

The minister said he will do this every month in two districts starting his day at 7 am. 

