AHV comes down heavily on Mahesh

Disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath on Sunday came down heavily against JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh. Vishwanath, without taking Mahesh’s name, challenged him to prove the charges.

In a press conference, here, Vishwanath said, “I have come from a landlord’s family and my family was rich. I did not wash plates in someone else’s house,” Vishwanath said, in an indirect reference to Mahesh.

He said, “An MLA has alleged that Vishwanath is sold out. I did not wash coffee cups.” Claiming that he is not sold to anyone, Vishwanath challenged Mahesh to bring before him the one who purchased him (Vishwanath said).

“Be careful before talking about me,” he warned.

Vishwanath said that all the disqualified MLAs would get justice in Supreme Court on Monday.

"The court is observing all the political developments and we will get justice," Vishwanath said and also welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of India to hold the by-elections.