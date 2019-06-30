AI Express flight veers off taxiway in Mangaluru

An Air India Express flight from Dubai encountered difficulty while entering the taxiway, when it was making its way to the terminal building of the Mangaluru International Airport, on Sunday.

The Air India Express flight IX384 had departed from Dubai at 12.39 pm and landed at Mangaluru 5.35 pm safely.

The incident occurred at around 5.40 pm, when the aircraft veered off the taxiway, Airport director V V Rao to DH.

After veering off the taxiway, it crossed a small drain and halted on grass. The aircraft had 183 passengers and six crew on board. Later, passengers were deboarded from the aircraft and ferried to the terminal. All flight operations at the airport are normal and other aircraft have been landing safely at the airport, he said.

The Air India Express engineers are towing the aircraft to the terminal. All the assistance is being provided by the staff of the Airports Authority of India to Air India Express. All the departing flights are using the parallel taxiway for their operations for the time-being, said Rao.

According to airport authorities, the aircraft, while turning on taxiway entered katcha portion of strip apparently due to high speed as per observation of ATC. “There appears to be no damage to the aircraft and Air India Express Engineers are trying to tow the aircraft to apron for further inspection. The aircraft location in the strip is being assessed for clearance from ILS and Runway strip for resuming operations. The delayed departures are now being cleared with approval of DGCA,” it said.