Aid for private school staff: Karnataka govt school teachers reject minister's request

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar's request to chip in government school teachers to help their counterparts working with private unaided schools, who are in financial distress, has not received a positive response.

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association has passed a resolution in a meeting and decided not to donate even one day's salary. "It has been decided that if the government wants us to donate one day's salary, then the government should release the DA," said the office-bearers of the association.

"Even if we decide to donate, then that should be utilised for the benefit of teachers' families, those who died of Covid or other people working for Covid-19 in the state," the association said.

'Humiliation'

Meanwhile, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said that the minister has humiliated the private unaided school staff by requesting the government school teachers to donate their salaries.

In a letter written to the minister, the association stated, "This is the greatest humiliation for private school teachers. The government school teachers should realise that they are sending their wards to private schools. We have earlier also requested the minister not to drag in government school teachers into this. But by doing so, the minister has again proved that the government is not willing to come for the rescue of the private school teachers."

The minister had earlier convened a meeting with the Government Primary School and PU College Teachers' Association requesting them to donate at least five days' salaries for the aid of private school teachers who are in financial distress.