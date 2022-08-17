Aid to kin of farmer leader who died during visit to Telangana

The Telangana government has provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a farmer leader from T Narsipur in the district, who died during a visit to Telangana on February 15.

Telangana MLC Pallam Rajeshwara Reddy presented the cheque on behalf of the Telangana government to Thangamani, mother of farmer leader Vimal Kumar, during a seminar on ‘Krushikara Baduku’ (life of farmers) in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Reddy is a member of the Raitha Bandhu committee.

Kumar was a member of a team of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, which toured Telangana on February 14 and 15 to study the irrigation projects and other pro-farmer initiatives of the Telangana government.

He died of a heart attack while addressing a press meeting regarding the tour of the team in Hyderabad.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he directed the ministers and officials concerned to provide financial assistance to his next of kin of Kumar.

On the directions of the CM, Reddy visited Mysuru and handed over the cheque for compensation.