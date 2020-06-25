AIDYO, teachers' association seek special package, job security

Members of Akhila Karnataka Guest Lecturers & Teachers Struggle Committee and All-India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) have urged the government to immediately release pending honorarium of guest teachers and to announce a special package for them.

Submitting a memorandum to the chief minister through the tahsildar's office in Hubballi on Thursday (June 25), they also demanded job security.

The pending honorarium of guest lecturers should be paid immediately. They should also be given priority in the appointment of permanent teachers. In the background of lockdown, a special package should be announced for them, they demanded.

There is no clear data about the number of guest lecturers and teachers, who are also taking online classes. Their honorarium is less, and their service is not regularised even after working for decades. They have not received the honorarium during the lockdown also, they added.

D P Manakatti, I B Bilebal, Veeranna Garag, N S Kusugal, and others were present.