Aim to make Karnataka judiciary free of case arrears: Justice Oka

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said instructions have been issued to all courts in Karnataka to dispose of old cases on a priority basis.

Speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed Hubballi Taluk Bar Association building in Hubballi on Saturday, he said the aim of Karnataka judiciary is to make itself free from pending cases. “Instructions has been given to all the courts to take up 25 oldest cases on priority and dispose of them. Cases that are 10-5 years old will be disposed of first,” he said and added that by arrears free he meant no cases which is more than five years old should be kept pending.

He said, governments, either Central or State, are litigants in more than 50% of the cases that are pending in front of various courts in Karnataka. He also sought the help of advocates in disposing of the pending cases.

Justice Oka said that Judiciary in Karnataka has one of the best facilities in the entire country and in a recent meeting with the government the State judiciary has asked for 35- 40 additional facilities, which are being considered by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar acknowledged that Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board' is one of the highest litigants in State. He assured of setting up ‘Kaigarika Adalat’ in Bengaluru and at district headquarters in coming days to ensure that majority of the cases pertaining to his department can be resolved over talk and cases are withdrawn from courts.

He also said the government is contemplating making a policy decision for allocation of permanent funds for maintenance of government and judiciary buildings.

The 26,000 sq ft taluk bar association building is set to one of the biggest in the entire country. It houses a canteen parking of vehicles, chambers of association office bearers, a centralised digital library, women advocates chamber and conference hall. The total cost of the building is estimated at Rs 9.8 crore.